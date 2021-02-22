-$0.08 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,100 shares of company stock worth $680,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

