$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $45.05. 5,896,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.