Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 405.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328,758 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

