Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $35,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRE opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

