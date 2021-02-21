Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 16,854 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of PLG stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.31. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

