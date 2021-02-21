ZKSwap Achieves Market Cap of $674.35 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00014757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 187.5% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $674.35 million and approximately $194.67 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.16 or 0.00506237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00079363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00399662 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.