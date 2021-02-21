Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ZIX worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in ZIX by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 95,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ZIX by 22.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

