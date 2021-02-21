Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,120.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.58 or 0.03385358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00397114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $719.67 or 0.01238240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00423730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00437655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00281837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

