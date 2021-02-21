Zap (ZAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.29 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Zap has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $64.29 million and approximately $61,199.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.31 or 0.00777639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.12 or 0.04725538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

