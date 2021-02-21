Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vornado’s better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter were supported by cost-containment measures. However, occupancy decline affected results. The company’s rent collections improved to 95% in fourth-quarter 2020. Notably, it is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments, and focusing on portfolio repositioning. Also loan refinancing enables Vornado to reduce interest rate on borrowings and extend debt maturities. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, COVID-led shutdown of certain businesses is likely to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. Additionally, store closures and bankruptcy woes have exacerbated amid social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This is affecting its retail tenants’ rent-paying abilities.”

VNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

