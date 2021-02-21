Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TITN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

TITN stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.