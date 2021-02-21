Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

