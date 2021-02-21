Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Sims has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.79%.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.