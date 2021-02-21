Zacks Investment Research Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $402.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

