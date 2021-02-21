Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.