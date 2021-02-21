Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

