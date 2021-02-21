Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, solid first quarter 2021 guidance indicates margin expansion and deliveries to increase significantly. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 60 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,771,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 851.4% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $19,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

