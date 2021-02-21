Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Valero Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. 5,783,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,383.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

