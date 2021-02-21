Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the lowest is ($1.14). REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 254.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $3,535,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,842. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

