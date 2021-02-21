Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

