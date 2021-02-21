Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.48. Employers posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 350,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

