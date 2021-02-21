Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 1,468,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.