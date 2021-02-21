Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.75). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($11.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($13.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.21. 148,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,278. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.05.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

