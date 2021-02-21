Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Electric Power.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $103.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

