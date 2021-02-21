Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. 29,548,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,520,918. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

