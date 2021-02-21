Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. 265,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,045. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.92.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

