Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Pool posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.08. 363,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.83. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.