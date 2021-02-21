Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. Banco de Chile posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco de Chile.

BCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

