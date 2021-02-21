Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. Banco de Chile posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco de Chile.
BCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
