Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

