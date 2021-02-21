Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,683. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 98,494 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,891 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

