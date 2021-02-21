Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $149,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.