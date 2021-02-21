Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.55 Million

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report $805.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.40 million and the highest is $808.70 million. EnerSys reported sales of $781.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. 193,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,247. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

