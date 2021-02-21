Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.04). Cimpress posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,161. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $81,360,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.