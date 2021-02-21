Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $507.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.90 million and the highest is $526.50 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

