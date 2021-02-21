Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce sales of $328.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.20 million and the lowest is $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.