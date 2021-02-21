Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 955,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,385. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

