Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) shot up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.91. 2,301,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,597,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

