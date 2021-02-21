Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 189,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 151,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.64% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.