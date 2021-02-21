XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) President Sells $3,090,386.52 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.