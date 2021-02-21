Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPER opened at $21.70 on Friday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

