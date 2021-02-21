Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $278.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.03 and a 200 day moving average of $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

