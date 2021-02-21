Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

