Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $570.73 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

