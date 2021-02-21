Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

