WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the third quarter valued at about $388,000.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.