WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.76

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 174275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

