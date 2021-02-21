William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.83.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $425.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.13 and a 200-day moving average of $310.87. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

