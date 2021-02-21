William Blair Comments on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock valued at $107,623,718.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

