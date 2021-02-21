William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Vroom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.