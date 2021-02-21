Wetteny Joseph Sells 5,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wetteny Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92.

On Monday, January 4th, Wetteny Joseph sold 172 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $17,960.24.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

