Wetteny Joseph Sells 5,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wetteny Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92.
- On Monday, January 4th, Wetteny Joseph sold 172 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $17,960.24.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
